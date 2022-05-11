Cubs SS Nico Hoerner Leaves Game After Colliding With Umpire

Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner left Wednesday’s game vs. the Padres after colliding with an umpire in the second inning.

After Padres shortstop Jurickson Profar hit a triple to the wall in center field, Hoerner ran into an umpire while trying to get in position to field a relay throw from Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward.

Both the shortstop and umpire fell to the ground. The 24-year-old was checked by a trainer and manager David Ross following the collision, and stayed in the rest of the second inning, although he appeared to have right leg pain.

However, he then was marked out for the remainder of the game as Ildemaro Vargas came out to fill in at shortstop.

A couple innings later, it was determined that Hoerner has right ankle soreness and will be further evaluated following the game.

In addition to Hoerner’s injury, five Cubs have been placed on the injured list since Sunday.

The shortstop already has .274 with 11 RBIs this season, along with two home runs.

More MLB Coverage: