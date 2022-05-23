Skip to main content
Tim Anderson of the White Sox Blasts Three-Run Homer, Quiets Yankee Stadium Crowd
MLB Suspends, Fines Josh Donaldson After ‘Disrespectful’ Comments

MLB announced Monday that Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson has received a one-game suspension and a fine for the “inappropriate comments” made to White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game between the two American League teams.

The punishment comes after the Yankees slugger drew referred to Anderson, who is Black, as “Jackie” during the weekend contest in the Bronx. Donaldson said after the game that the reference was an inside joke between he and Anderson, who called himself “today’s Jackie Robinson” in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 2019.

Anderson told reporters postgame he did not appreciate Donaldson’s “disrespectful” comment and claimed he did not say anything to prompt the remark. The White Sox infielder had to be restrained by teammates during a benches-clearing incident after a confrontation with the Yankees third basemen in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game.

Although Donaldson maintained that he did not intend to offend Anderson, the league deemed his comments worthy of discipline. 

“Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgement, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions,” MLB senior VP for on-field operations Michael Hill said in a statement. “In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

Donaldson was previously scheduled to serve his suspension on Monday night against the Orioles, but the league revealed that the Yankees infielder plans to appeal the punishment. Donaldson will miss Monday’s game regardless after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list.

After New York won the opening game of the series on Saturday, the White Sox swept Sunday’s double-header. Anderson blasted a three-run homer to seal the second game of the day, shushing the booing Yankees faithful as he rounded the bases in the Bronx.

