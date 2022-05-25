Yankees Place Giancarlo Stanton on Injured List With Calf Strain

The Yankees announced Wednesday they are placing Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list in a series of roster moves. They also put reliever Jonathan Loáisiga on the IL with a shoulder injury, and activated outfielder Joey Gallo off the COVID-injured list.

Stanton left Tuesday’s game vs. the Orioles after seemingly suffering the injury while swinging at a pitch in the dirt.

This is Stanton’s first trip to the injured list this season. He struggled to stay healthy between 2019 and ’20, playing a combined 41 games in two years. However, he played in 139 games last year and has stayed healthy up to this point in 2022.

Stanton’s had a terrific season at the plate, slashing .285/.339/.524 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs so far. He has also spent 19 games in the outfield this season after playing 23 total games in the field last season.

After a stretch of good health to begin the season, New York is dealing with multiple players on the injured list as Stanton and Loáisiga join Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman on the shelf.

