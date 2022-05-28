Skip to main content
MLB Memo Says Many Teams Don’t Have Proper Workplace Facilities for Women Employees
The White Sox designated starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel for assignment ahead of Chicago’s game against the Cubs on Saturday, the team announced.

The White Sox recalled infielder Danny Mendick from the Triple A Charlotte Knights.

It’s been a rough start to the 2022 season for Keuchel. In the White Sox’ disappointing 16–7 loss to the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, the 2015 AL Cy Young winner allowed six runs and two home runs in just two innings, increasing his ERA to 7.88 across eight starts this season.

Keuchel’s tough stretch comes after the two-time All-Star posted a 6.82 ERA in the second half of last season that stemmed from issues with a back injury. After Thursday’s loss, the 34-year-old felt as though his time in the White Sox rotation was not done yet.

“If people want to write me off, that's OK,” Keuchel told reporters after the game. “I’ve been written off before and I’m a competitor and I’m an athlete and we'll turn the tide. It's not the first time this has happened. It can turn right back into our favor.”

Keuchel also pointed to injuries as a link to his early-season issues. “It’s been a little bit of a rollercoaster the first month and change and the second half of last year outside of a couple injuries,” he said.

Currently, the White Sox (22–22) sit second in the AL Central standings. 

