Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Brendan Rodgers Rips Three Home Runs, Including Walk-Off, Against Marlins

DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, including a two-run walk-off drive in the 10th inning, to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split.

Rodgers, who had a one-out ninth-inning double in Miami’s 14-1 rout in the first game, went deep against Marlins lefty Trevor Rogers to lead off the second to give him hits in 19 straight games. Then his liner to left in the fifth inning gave him his first multi-homer game.

The magic came in the 10th, when he pulled a changeup from Cole Sulser (0-3) into the left-field seats to give the Rockies their first series win in eight tries.

In the first game, rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and struck out nine to earn his first big league win, Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered and drove in four, and the Marlins had 21 hits.

Jesus Sanchez hit his second long home run in three days in the nightcap. Miguel Rojas and Willians Astudillo also went deep Avisail Garcia delivered a sacrifice fly in the 10th, but Miami completed a 2-6 trip.

After Daniel Bard (3-2) worked around two walks in a scoreless ninth, he walked two more in the 10th and Garcia’s fly to center scored automatic runner Jon Berti.

Ryan McMahon tripled, doubled and drove in four for Colorado, which overcame three errors in the second game.

McMahon had a three-run triple in the third and an RBI double in a five-run fifth that put Colorado ahead 10-7. McMahon’s throwing error at third base in the sixth led to four unearned runs. But Brian Serven’s third RBI single of the game in the sixth tied it at 11.

Rockies right-hander German Marquez allowed seven runs — six earned — and three home runs over five innings. His ERA jumped to 6.71.

Sanchez, who smacked a 496-foot homer to the top of the third deck in right field on Monday, belted a 1-1 sinker 460 feet to right center for a two-run homer in a four-run fourth to put Miami ahead. The inning included throwing errors by Marquez and Rodgers at second base as Colorado’s defensive woes continued.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In the first game, Cabrera, a 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, used a fastball topping out at 99 mph with a slider and changeup to baffle Colorado’s lineup. He allowed one hit over six innings, overcoming four walks and two hit batters in the Marlins’ second win in seven games.

Cabrera hit Yonathan Daza above the left elbow with a 98 mph fastball to lead off the sixth, and then C.J. Cron lined to left for the Rockies’ first hit. Cabrera (1-0) later got Sam Hilliard to fly to left with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Chisholm hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning off Game 1 starter Antonio Senzatela (2-3), who gave up a career-high 13 hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start after being sidelined with a sore back.

The Marlins were without Joey Wendle (hamstring) and Brian Anderson (back), who were both placed on the 10-day injured list. They didn’t need their offense in the opener: Everybody in Miami’s lineup had a hit by the fourth inning and the top five in the order went a combined 14 for 28.

Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk made his big-league pitching debut — a perfect ninth inning that included a 55 mph curveball.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: It’s the third time Wendle has been sidelined this season with a right hamstring strain. ... Anderson should be able to return when he’s eligible on June 7, manager Don Mattingly said. ... DH Garrett Cooper was pinch-hit for in the fourth inning of Game 2 due to muscle tightness in his right side. ... C Nick Fortes stayed in after getting hit in the helmet by Chad Smith’s 97 mph pitch in the seventh in the opener.

Rockies: LHP prospect Ryan Rolison, on the 60-day injured list, is scheduled to see a shoulder specialist on June 13. ... Black said Daza was sore after getting hit. He wasn’t in the Game 2 lineup, but pinch-ran in the 10th.

MARLINS LOSE DUNAND

Atlanta claimed Marlins INF Joe Dunand off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Dunand went 3 for 10 with a homer in three games with Miami.

More MLB Coverage:
Jeremy Peña Is MLB’s Most Professional Rookie
Welcome Back to the New Normal, Hitters
Brett Phillips Is MLB’s Master of Fun
Mike Trout, Baseball’s Best Hitter (Again)
Adley Rutschman Gives Orioles Hope for a Brighter Future

Breaking
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Rockies
Miami Marlins
Miami Marlins

YOU MAY LIKE

Drew Timme
College Basketball

Gonzaga Star Drew Timme to Return for 2022–23 Season

Timme withdrew from the NBA draft and will return for his fourth season with the Bulldogs.

By Nick Selbe
Kansas’s Jalen Wilson shoots
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Josh Heird
College

Sources: Louisville to Give Interim AD Josh Heird Full-Time Job

Heird was hired as interim athletic director in December, but now appears to be in line for the full-time position.

By Nick Selbe
Christian Pulisic
Soccer

Pulisic Calls Out U.S. Fan Support After Friendly vs. Morocco

Pulisic: “To be honest, for whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here.”

By Nick Selbe
John Daly drives a golf cart.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Golf Icon John Daly Shows Off His Belly Flopping Ability

The two-time major champ celebrated Memorial Day weekend in style.

By Daniel Chavkin
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher speaks at SEC media days in 2021.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Backs Off, and College Football Must Move on

Fisher’s deflection of questions about the Nick Saban saga took headlines at this week’s SEC meetings, where the future of college sports looked awfully murky.

By Pat Forde
Texas golfer Parker Coody hits from the fourth tee during the semifinal round of the NCAA college men's match play golf championship.
College

Texas Beats Arizona State, Wins Fourth NCAA Golf Title

The Longhorns won their first national title in golf since 2012, when PGA pro Jordan Spieth played on the team.

By Associated Press
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28)
MLB

Donaldson ‘Hurt’ by Lack of Teammate Support in Anderson Spat

The Yankees third baseman was fined and suspended for one game after calling the White Sox shortstop “Jackie” during a game.

By Madison Williams