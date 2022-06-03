Skip to main content
Astros, Star DH Yordan Alvarez Agree to Record Contract, per Report

Yordan Álvarez and the Astros have agreed to a six-year, $115 million contract extension, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This marks the biggest contract for a designated hitter in MLB history. 

The 24-year-old’s contract is the fifth biggest for a player who hasn’t reached arbitration. His contract is behind only the Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. (14 years, $340 million), Rays’ Wander Franco (11-year, $182 million), former Giants star Buster Posey (eight year, $159 million) and the Angels’ Mike Trout (six years, $144.5 million).

Álvarez is in his fourth year in the league, all with the Astros. The contract extension will kick in next season.

Last season, Álvarez appeared in 144 games, finishing with a batting average of .277. He had 149 hits, 92 runs scored, and team highs in home runs (33) and RBIS (104), posting an on-base percentage of .346.

Through 45 games this season, Álvarez has totaled 44 hits, 30 runs, 14 home runs and 31 RBIs, and is hitting .272/.367/.574 for the season.

The DH, who also plays some time in left field, won the 2019 Rookie of the Year award unanimously. He missed out on the majority of the 2020 season after he underwent surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his right knee.

