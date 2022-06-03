Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Makes Twitter Debut Tuesday Morning
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Makes Twitter Debut Tuesday Morning

It’s Getting Late Early for the Free-Falling Phillies

Philadelphia players keep referencing the turnarounds of recent World Series winners, the Nationals in 2019 and Atlanta in ’21, but this once-promising team is in much worse shape than either of them.

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning during the regular season you’ll get a fresh, topical story to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers.

PHILADELPHIA — In recent days, as the losses piled up and a promising team plummeted nearly out of contention, the Phillies have begun quoting statistics at one another: The 2019 Nationals, who won the World Series, started the season 19–31. Last year’s championship Atlanta team was under .500 as late as Aug. 4.

It’s true that both of those clubs looked hopeless just months before emerging victorious. It’s also true that the Phillies are in worse shape than either one.

According to FanGraphs, Washington had a 22.2% chance of making the playoffs after its 31st loss. That figure was 22.3% for Atlanta after its last day with a losing record. Philadelphia enters Friday—fresh off a come-from-behind win against a strong Giants team, and in a season with an expanded playoff field—at 22–29, with a 20.9% chance.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins reacts after striking out

First baseman Rhys Hoskins is among the Phillies struggling this season, as he has a career-low .222 batting average.

That 6–5 win kept the Phillies 12½ games behind the Mets for first place in the National League East and finished a 3–7 stretch against Atlanta, New York and San Francisco that included three straight walk-off losses.

Asked before Wednesday’s win for the most frustrating part of the past few days, right fielder Nick Castellanos did not hesitate.

“The lack of winning,” he said.

He added, “The last couple games, even going back to the Braves, have just been like a repeated kick in the gut. It’s definitely a test of character, just as a collective group.”

And are they passing or failing?

“I can’t give a grade,” he said, “because the season ain’t over yet.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

No, but it’s getting late early. A deep NL West and adequate NL Central might combine to produce all three wild-card teams, and the Mets have ripped off to a 35–17 start, making them the clear favorites in the East.

When the season began, it seemed that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was trying an unusual new strategy: a $229 million team that could not field at all but could hit like crazy. As it turns out, this team cannot field at all and also is not hitting. The Phillies have a league-worst -26 defensive runs saved, and only one member of their regular lineup, reigning MVP Bryce Harper, has an OPS+ better than 125. (His is 166.) Catcher J.T. Realmuto has an OPS of .695. Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has 12 home runs but a .192 batting average. Castellanos recently went 18 games without going deep.

And the news keeps getting worse in Philadelphia: Early last month, shortstop Didi Gregorius hit the injured list with a left knee sprain. He could be back as early as Friday, which is good, because on Tuesday, second baseman Jean Segura broke his right index finger. He is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks. On Wednesday, Harper, who has been playing since April with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow that pushed him from right field to DH, was scratched with right forearm soreness. (He said he thought he could play Friday.)

On Sunday, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that some of the players’ relatives had commented that the team seemed lifeless, and that in some cases the players agreed. Manager Joe Girardi spent the next few days arguing with reporters about the concept of fun.

“I think you’d be more worried if I had guys cracking up and making jokes while we were losing games,” Girardi said Tuesday. “Wouldn’t that be a problem? I mean, this story is actually funny to me. Are you watching Schwarbs dance over there? Dancing right now? The guys are doing their thing in the clubhouse. It’s just kind of funny to me. I don’t think Philadelphia would react too well if our guys were cracking jokes while we were losing. I don’t know any city that would.”

Still, some players concede the attitude has not been that of a championship ballclub. Castellanos said good energy “usually comes [after] wins and good results.” Righty Kyle Gibson said he has seen improvement over the past few days. He highlighted the spark in the dugout during a late rally on Tuesday night. The Giants scored a run in the top of the 10th and the Phillies matched it, then after a disastrous top of the 11th put the Giants ahead by three, the Phillies brought the tying run to the plate. (They still lost, but silver linings are hard to come by these days.)

“I don’t know that we’ve done that a whole lot this year,” Gibson said of the comeback attempt. “When we’ve been down three in extras or down three late, I don’t know that we’ve kind of had that fire.”

And after Wednesday’s win, even Girardi admitted, “I think we really needed it bad.”

Reliever Jeurys Familia said the problem was not one of talent. “We’re trying too hard,” he said. “We’ve got to do something different.”

He added, “It is frustrating because when you look around the room, we've got great players. We’ve got everything you need to go out there and win.” And yet they keep losing.

They are not the 2019 Nationals or the ’21 Atlanta team. They are the ’22 Phillies. They will find out whether that is enough.

More MLB Coverage:
Checking In on the MLB Awards Races
Jeremy Peña Is MLB’s Most Professional Rookie
Welcome Back to the New Normal, Hitters
Brett Phillips Is MLB’s Master of Fun

News And Analysis
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23)
Play
NBA

Draymond Green Shares Reaction to Warriors’ Game 1 Loss

The forward thinks the team will “be fine” and bounce back to overcome the shocking Thursday night loss.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry with his arms over his head during the Warriors' loss to the Celtics
Play
NBA

SI:AM | Learning From the Celtics’ Comeback

The Warriors have never been in this position before.

By Dan Gartland
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) talks to his team during the second half against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

How the Celtics Turned the Tables on the Warriors

Boston put on a masterclass on defense against Golden State in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Alexander Volkov (red gloves) and Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
MMA

Why Volkov and Rozenstruik Need a Win at UFC Fight Night

The headliners enter Saturday's bout in pursuit of a victory to maintain their top-10 status in the heavyweight division.

By Justin Barrasso
Miami Marlins Edward Cabrera
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 9 Pickups

Player recommendations to add to your fantasy baseball roster off the waiver wire.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels talks to Derek Carr at OTAs.
NFL

Josh McDaniels Explains All the Lessons He’s Learned

The new Raiders coach opens up about his experiences with the Broncos and Patriots, as he and longtime friend Dave Ziegler start something new in Las Vegas.

By Albert Breer
Coco Gauff celebrates a French Open win.
Play
Betting

French Open Women’s Final Betting Advice

American phenom Coco Gauff faces daunting odds vs. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.

By Doug Vazquez
New York Jets Breece Hall
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Sleepers

Ten sleepers poised to make a splash for fantasy managers in 2022.

By Michael Fabiano