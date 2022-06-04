Yankees outfielder Miguel Andújar reportedly told his manager Aaron Boone on Friday night that he is requesting a trade, per Héctor Gómez.

Before the 2022 season started, it was rumored that Andújar could potentially be traded before the August 2 trade deadline. Now, it might be coming even sooner than that.

After Friday night’s game vs. the Tigers, in which Andújar scored one run, the left fielder was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He played there at the beginning of the season, as well. He started seven straight games up until Thursday, June 2 when he was then benched for Game 1 of the team’s doubleheader vs. the Angels.

The 27-year-old has played for the Yankees for his entire almost six-year career. He signed a one-year deal with the team before this season for $1.3 million.

He’s struggled with various injuries during his MLB career, limiting him to just 78 games from the 2019–21 stretch. He averaged .228 (60-for-263) with seven home runs during those three years.

This season, Andújar has only played in 12 games. He’s had 11 hits and four runs to total .268/.279/.317 averages with zero home runs, three steals, seven strikeouts and one walk in 43 plate appearances.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.