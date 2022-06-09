Skip to main content
Verducci: The Biggest Contributor to the Yankees Success this Season Is Their Starting Rotation
Minor League Baseball Announcer Makes Pitch to Succeed John Sterling

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Monday that Yankees radio announcer John Sterling is easing up his schedule for the rest of the season, opening the door for other broadcasters to fill in and potentially audition to be Sterling’s successor.

WFAN announced Justin Shackil and Ricky Ricardo will get first crack at filling in for Sterling, but one play-by-play man believes he should be the next voice of the Yankees.

Joey Zanaboni, the announcer for the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals, said he should be considered for the eventual position.

“I absolutely believe I’m being considered. Now, the thing about being a dark horse is, sometimes you're so dark, they don't even know you're a horse yet,” Zanaboni said on The DA Show, via Audacy.com. “But, I believe I’m there, in the gate, the race will begin. Because I believe I’m the natural successor to John Sterling. I believe our styles are extremely similar. And what I’m doing is sort of the John Sterling for the younger generation. It’d be a natural fit.”

Zanaboni went viral recently for his unique calls during Stephen Strasburg’s rehab start last week.

While being Sterling’s successor would definitely be a challenge, Zanaboni believes he has what it takes and that fans would be on his side.

“I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to completely take over for John — even after he retires completely and stops doing games,” Zanaboni said. “He’s an all-time legend. ... And I’d put myself out there as, doing something really special for the group and city. And I think they’d really love it.”

