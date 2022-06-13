Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
Manny Machado On Track to Have 1,500 Hits and 250 Home Runs Before Age 30
Manny Machado On Track to Have 1,500 Hits and 250 Home Runs Before Age 30

Nationals Announce Strasburg Won’t Make Next Start, Headed Back to IL

Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg will not make his scheduled start on Tuesday and will return to the IL, Washington manager Dave Martinez announced on Monday, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post

Martinez said that Strasburg felt discomfort during a bullpen session on Saturday, but did not specify exactly what was wrong. The 33-year-old starter is set to undergo an MRI on Monday afternoon and the Nationals expect to have more clarity in the evening, according to Dougherty. 

After not taking the mound in over a year, Strasburg made his season debut last Thursday in a 7–4 loss to the Marlins. He pitched 4.2 innings and struck out five batters while giving up all seven runs.

Watch MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Injuries have been a problem for Strasburg throughout his career, but even more so over the course of the last three seasons. The big right-hander has made just eight appearances since the start of the 2020 campaign. He’s dealt with a number of ailments including right shoulder inflammation, a neck strain and a nerve issue in his right hand. He was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome last summer, which ended his 2021 season prematurely.

Strasburg is entering the third year of a seven-year, $245 million contract, which he earned following a career season in 2019. He led the National League in innings pitched that year (209.0), while posting an 18–6 record with a 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts. He finished fifth in Cy Young voting and capped off a championship season in Washington by winning World Series MVP. 

The Nationals have plummeted down the ranks of the NL since that World Series title and have struggled without one of the focal points of their starting rotation in 2022. Washington is 23–39 this season and sits last in the NL East as of mid-June.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
FuboTV
Washington Nationals
Washington Nationals

YOU MAY LIKE

Phil Mickelson speaking at presser.
Play
Golf

Phil Mickelson Responds to Criticism From Families of 9/11 Victims

The golfer: “I have deep, deep empathy for them.”

By Nick Selbe
Australia-Redmayne-Peru-World-Cup
Soccer

Substitute GK Sends Australia Back to World Cup

The Socceroos outlasted Peru in a penalty shootout following a scoreless draw in their intercontinental playoff.

By Associated Press
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in attendance during UFC 274 at Footprint Center.
NFL

Report: Kyler Murray to Attend Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp

He and Arizona have yet to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

By Joseph Salvador
Glover Teixera (red gloves) fights Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.
MMA

Inside Procházka's Light Heavyweight Title Win at UFC 275

The new division champ—the UFC's first title-holder from the Czech Republic—scored the finish he needed but begins his reign short of satisfaction.

By Justin Barrasso
NBA commissioner Adam Silver talks to media before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Will Miss Game 5 Monday Night

He won’t be in attendance for the pivotal NBA Finals matchup in San Francisco.

By Zach Koons
Jeff Hardy makes his entrance at AEW Double or Nothing
Wrestling

AEW’s Jeff Hardy Arrested for DUI in Florida

It’s his third DUI arrest since 2018.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
Mercury center Brittney Griner and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith help up teammate Diana Taurasi during a WNBA playoff game against the Storm.
Play
WNBA

State Department Officials, Mercury Meet Amid Griner’s Detention

The WNBA star has been held captive in Russia for over 100 days.

By Associated Press
Professional wrestler John Cena during a press conference before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
Play
Wrestling

John Cena Surprises Young Fan Who Fled His Home in Ukraine (Video)

The young fan’s mother burst into tears when the WWE star greeted her son in need.

By Joseph Salvador