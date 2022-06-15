Skip to main content
Jeremy Pena Won’t Swing Back for At Least a Week, Dusty Baker Says

Astros star rookie Jeremy Peña was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a left thumb injury he suffered during Monday’s game vs. the Rangers.

The shortstop flew back to Houston on Tuesday to undergo an MRI on his left thumb to figure out the severity of his injury. On Wednesday, Astros manager Dusty Baker said the MRI didn’t show any significant damage, but that Peña won’t practice batting for at least a week, via the Houston Chronicle. Aledmys Diaz has taken over for Peña at shortstop.

Over the next 10 days, Peña will miss the Astros’ final game against the Rangers on Wednesday, then will miss the White Sox and Mets series’ at home. He could potentially miss part of the away Yankees series, too.

This is a key absence for the Astros lineup as the rookie’s season has been off to a big start so far. Peña is a favorite for American League Rookie of the Year as he leads all rookies in MLB with nine home runs. He leads American League rookies in runs scored (27) and RBIs (27). Additionally, he is batting .277 with six stolen bases.

On the Astros roster, Peña ranks fourth in home runs, runs and RBI.

