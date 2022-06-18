Skip to main content
Brewers DFA Lorenzo Cain As He Reaches 10 Years of MLB Service

The Brewers announced they designated outfielder Lorenzo Cain for assignment on Saturday, the same day he reached ten years of service time.

According to Adam McCalvy, this was a mutual decision between both Cain and the Brewers organization.

Cain was in the final year of a five-year $80 million contract with the Brewers. He was originally drafted by Milwaukee, but the Brewers traded him to the Royals in 2011 as part of the Zack Greinke deal.

In Kansas City, Cain was a crucial part of the Royals team that won two American League pennants and one World Series title in the mid 2010s. He then re-signed with Milwaukee as a free agent after the 2017 season.

Cain’s offensive production has decreased over the past few years despite still bringing value as a defender. However, his numbers at the plate dove this year as he currently has a .179 batting average and a .465 OPS.

Earlier this week, Cain told The Athletic’s Andy McCullough that he knows his time in MLB is almost over.

“It’s gotten to that point where I’ve worked so hard for so long, that I’m just tired,” he said. “It’s almost that time. I know a lot of people are wondering if I’m going to retire this year or not. I haven’t given a direct answer yet. Still going to wait to the offseason to see where I’m at—but it’s most likely a good chance (of retirement.)”

It is not a coincidence that Milwaukee allowed Cain to reach ten years of service time before making this move. MLB players who reach that milestone become eligible to earn a full pension after retirement.

