Aaron Judge and the Yankees reached an agreement on his 2022 contract on Friday and avoided arbitration.

The $19 million deal plus incentives is just for this year, while the star outfielder’s future contract status remains unknown.

When asked about any talks of a long-term contract, Judge quickly shut down the question saying that for right now, this was the deal that needed to get done.

“No,” Judge said when asked if the “next deal” will be a “big deal.”

“We got this one done and I was happy about that.”

The three-time All-Star is in his seventh season with the Yankees. The team and Judge will have to go into more discussion about a future deal if he decides to stay with the franchise next season and beyond. Right now, Judge is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The right fielder is off to one of his strongest starts of his MLB career thus far. He leads the league in most home runs this season with 27. Through 68 games, he has 79 hits, 58 runs and 53 RBIs. He’s hitting .304/.379/.658 on the year.

The Yankees have the MLB’s best record at 52–19. They are the only team with over 50 wins so far.

