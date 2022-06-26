Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Jesse Winker Flips Off Crowd After HBP, Brawl in Angels-Mariners

So often, baseball “brawls” follow the same pattern: a batter gets hit by a pitch, some yelling ensues, players leave the bullpens and dugouts to mostly stand around and point fingers, and then the game resumes shortly thereafter.

The incident in Anaheim on Sunday afternoon was not one of those times.

Chaos broke out after Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was hit by a pitch from Andrew Wantz to start the second inning. Winker immediately became agitated and began walking toward the Angels dugout when his teammates from the dugout soon followed, leading to an all-out brawl that lasted several minutes.

The tension goes back to Saturday night’s game when Mike Trout took exception to a pitch thrown near his head during the ninth inning. The three-time MVP aired out his frustration after the game, which Seattle won 5–3.

“If you can’t pitch inside, don’t pitch inside,” Trout said, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “If you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs. Don’t hit me in the head. I don’t know if that’s the intent, but … Anything at the head, you don’t do that.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In the top of the first inning on Wednesday, Wantz’s first pitch to Mariners star rookie outfielder Julio Rodríguez went behind the outfielder’s head, leading to warnings for both dugouts. When Wantz hit Winker to begin the second, things got out of hand quickly.

In all, six players were ejected, three from each team: Wantz, Raisel Iglesias and Ryan Tepera for the Angels, and Winker, Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford for Seattle. Managers Phil Nevin and Scott Servais were also tossed.

Winker flipped his middle fingers to the Los Angeles crowd as he departed the field.

Iglesias, who was teammates with Winker in Cincinnati from 2017 to ’20, caused a further delay towards the end of the fracas by throwing a box of sunflower seeds onto the field. He later threw and kicked objects in the Angels dugout before eventually getting ejected.

The game resumed after an 18-minute delay, but there is certain to be further discipline issued by the league office.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels
Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

YOU MAY LIKE

Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green stands next to the Larry O’Brien trophy during the NBA Championship parade in San Francisco, Monday, June 20, 2022, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Extra Mustard

Draymond Says Kyrie Trade Wouldn’t Help Lakers Beat Warriors

The four-time NBA champion theorized how L.A. would do if it landed the disgruntled Nets star.

By Jelani Scott
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) tosses his helmet as he comes home after hitting a game-winning walk-off three-run home run against the Astros.
MLB

Judge’s Walk-Off Bomb Boosts Yanks Over Astros

After a tepid start to the game, New York bounced back to steal the series finale from Houston.

By Zach Koons
Jun 26, 2022; Omaha, NE, USA; Ole Miss Rebels players dogpile after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
College Baseball

Ole Miss Beats Oklahoma, Wins First Men’s CWS Title

The Rebels completed their magical run with a comeback victory on Sunday.

By Jelani Scott
General view of a Miami Hurricanes helmet in the end zone prior to a game.
College Football

Four-Star 2023 QB Jaden Rashada Commits to Miami

He was also considering Florida, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M.

By Joseph Salvador
American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson crosses the finish line to advance to the semifinals in the first round of the women’s 200 meters at the USA Track and Field Championships.
More Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Asks Media to ‘Respect Athletes More’

The 22-year-old sprinter issued a statement after failing to make the finals in the 100m and 200m at USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

By Zach Koons
New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo
MLB

Yankees Produce Epic Stretch of Offensive Ineptitude Against Astros

Houston held the Bronx Bombers hitless over 16 consecutive innings during a three-game weekend span.

By Thomas Neumann
In Gee Chun smiles after putting on the fifth green during the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Golf

In Gee Chun Outlasts Lexi Thompson to Win Women’s PGA

After nearly slipping up Sunday, the 27-year-old South Korean held on to claim her third major championship.

By Zach Koons
Hines Ward on the sidelines of an NFL game.
NFL

Mike Tomlin: Hines Ward’s HOF Case Damaged by Super Bowl XLV Loss

The Steelers coach believes the loss to the Packers cost some players more than a title.

By Daniel Chavkin