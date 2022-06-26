Three weeks ahead of the start of the MLB draft, one of the top available pitching prospects has taken his name out of the running.

Right-hander Andrew Dutkanych has withdrawn his name from the draft and will instead honor his commitment to Vanderbilt. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday.

“I will play baseball at Vanderbilt next year and forego this year’s draft opportunities,” Dutkanych wrote. “Can’t wait to get going.”

Dutkanych is a senior at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep in Indianapolis. He’s ranked as the No. 35 player in this year’s class by Baseball America, and will be eligible for the draft again as a sophomore in 2024.

Vanderbilt has been one of the country’s most successful baseball programs for the past two decades, winning the national championship in 2014 and ’19. The Commodores advanced to the NCAA regionals this year, losing in the regional final to Oregon State.

The Orioles have the first pick in the draft for the second time in four years.



