Nolan Arenado Becomes First Cardinal Since 2005 to Complete the Cycle

Nolan Arenado hit for the cycle vs. Philadelphia on Friday, the second of his MLB career. In doing so, he became the 17th player in Cardinals history to accomplish the feat.

The St. Louis third baseman got the hardest two hits out of the way early, first tripling in the first inning then crushing a two-run home run in the third.

Arenado secured the double in the sixth inning, leaving him a single away from the cycle. Down two in the eighth, in what could’ve been his final at bat of the game, Arenado hit a hard ground ball that ate up Matt Vierling. The Phillies third baseman sailed the throw to first, allowing Arenado to reach second base safely.

The official scorer gave Arenado a single with an advancement to second base on the error, earning Arenado the accomplishment. He became the first Cardinal to hit for a cycle since Mark Grudzielanek in 2005.

Additionally, this is now the fourth cycle in MLB over the past four months.

While this was a unique way to complete the cycle, it still doesn’t beat his first. While with the Rockies in 2017, Arenado hit a walk-off, three run home run on Father’s Day to complete the cycle.

Now, Arenado has two cycles for his career, neither of which coming in typical fashion.

