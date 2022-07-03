Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Kumar Rocker Underwent Shoulder Surgery in September, per Report

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker underwent arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder last fall, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel

Rocker, a right-hander who was selected with the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft by the Mets, reportedly underwent the procedure last September. The Mets developed concerns about Rocker's arm after making the selection and eventually didn't make a contract offer to him.

Rocker's agent, Scott Boras, told ESPN the procedure was "minor."

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

"We have a very clear understanding, after a minor scope, of Kumar's medically documented health, which has allowed him to perform at the highest levels," Boras told ESPN.

The medical background for Rocker, who is eligible for the 2022 MLB draft, was recently sent to major league teams. He is widely viewed again as a first-round prospect for this year's draft, which begins on July 17.

Rocker has touched 99 MPH in the independent Frontier League with the Tri-City Valley Cats this season. He boasts a 1.35 ERA with 32 strikeouts and four walks in 20 innings. Rocker earned his first win of the season, in his fifth start, Friday night in a home game at Troy, N.Y.

Rocker was named Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 College World Series, when Vanderbilt won the national championship. In that tournament, he went 2-0, striking out 17 and allowing just two earned runs in 12.1 innings.

Over the course of his three-year collegiate career for the Commodores, Rocker went 28-10 with a 2.89 ERA with 321 strikeouts and 68 walks in 236.2 innings.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Nets forward Kevin Durant shoots a free throw during pregame warmups.
NBA

Nets Eyeing Picks, ‘All-Star-Level Player’ for Durant, per Report

Brooklyn has a high asking price for its best player.

By Daniel Chavkin
Two cars race in the British Grand Prix.
Formula1

Environmental Protestors Enter Track at British Grand Prix

Five 'Just Stop Oil' activists invaded Silverstone Circuit while the race was underway.

By Daniel Chavkin
odell-beckham-jr-rams
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Played Part of 2021 Season Without an ACL

The free-agent wide receiver says his injury didn't occur in Super Bowl LVI.

By Thomas Neumann
ZHOU Guanyu
Formula1

F1 British GP Red Flagged as Zhou Guanyu’s Car Goes Upside Down

Another wreck sent Alex Albon to the hospital for “precautionary checks.”

By Madeline Coleman
Novak Djokovic thanks the crowd at Wimbledon.
Tennis

Whether In Defeat or Victory, The Stars Have Come Out at Wimbledon

Wimbledon reminds us that for every defeat, there is a victory. And even though the second week won’t have Serena or Federer, there are some must-follow storylines ahead.

By Jon Wertheim
bronny-james
Extra Mustard

Bronny James Evokes Famous Father With Impressive Chasedown Block

The son of LeBron James showed off familiar skills in AAU game in Akron, Ohio.

By Thomas Neumann
Roger Federer appears at Wimbledon's 100 year Centre Court celebration.
Tennis

Roger Federer on Future Wimbledon Appearance: ‘I Miss Being Here’

The eight-time Wimbledon champion hopes he can come back at least one more time.

By Daniel Chavkin
Ethan Horvath playing for the U.S. men’s national team
Soccer

USMNT GK Ethan Horvath Loaned to Luton Town

The 27-year-old keeper leaves newly promoted Notthingham Forest on loan ahead of a World Cup season.

By Associated Press