Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

White Sox Will Play vs. Twins, Cancel Postgame Fireworks After Highland Park Shooting

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

In the wake of a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill., the White Sox have released a statement and decision in regard to the team’s subsequently scheduled game.

The team announced that it will play its home game against the Twins as scheduled Monday night, taking place at 7:10 p.m. CDT at Guaranteed Rate Field. However, a previously scheduled postgame fireworks show has been canceled. The team said the decision was made after consultation with Major League Baseball.

In a statement, Chicago expressed the organization’s “deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

At least six people were killed and more than 30 were injured when an unidentified suspect opened fire on parade attendees, CNN reported. Highland Park is located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

Breaking
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins

YOU MAY LIKE

Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
WNBA

Brittney Griner Appeals to President Biden Amid Detention in Russia

The WNBA star, who has been detained since February, wrote an emotional letter asking the president for help.

By Thomas Neumann
juan soto (1)
MLB

Juan Soto Avoids Damage to Calf After Undergoing MRI

The star outfielder had to leave Sunday’s game against the Marlins, and is considered day-to-day.

By Associated Press
Notre Dame players take field in South Bend for spring football practice.
Play
College Football

Notre Dame Will Play the Realignment Waiting Game—Because They Can

Notre Dame has long had academic prestige, football and financial success and the autonomy of FBS independence, but will college sports’ instability affect that?

By Pat Forde
Von Miller
NFL

Bills' Von Miller Intends to Play Until Eve of 40th Birthday

Buffalo pass-rusher hopes to evoke the longevity of superstars such as Tom Brady, Bruce Smith.

By Thomas Neumann
joey chestnut (1)
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Takes Down Protestor During Hot Dog Eating Contest

En route to his 15th career win at the famous Fourth of July event, Chestnut had to contend with a protestor while chowing down.

By Nick Selbe
espn
NFL

Longtime NFL, Gambling Analyst Hank Goldberg Dies at 82

The media personality known as “Hammering Hank” passed away at his Las Vegas home.

By Nick Selbe
joey chestnut
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Finishes 63 Hot Dogs to Win 15th Nathan’s Title

The 38-year-old pulled off yet another victory—this time while wearing a walking boot.

By Associated Press
nick-kyrgios-wimbledon
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Battles Shoulder Injury, Advances to Wimbledon Quarterfinals

The Australian tallied 35 aces and beat Brandon Nakashima in five sets.

By Associated Press