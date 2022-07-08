The MLB is honoring two current baseball legends, Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, at the All-Star Game on July 19.

The two first basemen were added to the All-Star rosters as legacy selections. Pujols, who will retire after the 2022 season, will be the 33rd member of the National League team. Cabrera, who plans to retire after the 2023 season, will be the 33rd member of the American League team.

“I am delighted that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All-Star Game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said, via MLB.com. “Albert and Miguel are two of the most accomplished players of their generation. They have also represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela with excellence for the last two decades. Albert and Miguel are two all-time greats whose achievements warrant this special recognition.”

There are now four confirmed selections for the All-Star Game. The top two vote getters, Aaron Judge and Ronald Acuna Jr., earned automatic selections.

The two veterans are two of the three MLB players in history with 3,000 hits, 500 home runs and 600 doubles, along with Hank Aaron.

This will mark Pujols’ 11th career All-Star selection, his 10th with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old played the first 11 years of his career with the Cardinals, the next 10 with the Angels and now he’s back in St. Louis for his final season. He is a three-time NL MVP, and he helped the Cardinals to two World Series titles.

This year will be Cabrera’s 12th All-Star selection. He played his first five seasons with the Marlins, and has spent the last 15 seasons with the Tigers. He is a two-time AL MVP, and won one World Series title with the Marlins.

