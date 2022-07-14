Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Jose Ramirez Joins Loaded 2022 Home Run Derby Field

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With the All-Star break just days away, the home run derby field is nearly complete following news that Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has agreed to participate in this year’s competition, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Ramírez is the seventh player in the derby, joining an already star-studded group: two-time defending champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber and Julio Rodríguez has all already committed to the event. That leaves one spot remaining in the field.

Ramírez is a switch-hitter, and has the chance to make history should he win this year. No switch-hitter has ever won the event outright, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, with Rubén Sierra sharing the title with Eric Davis in 1989.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 29-year-old Ramírez is having another stellar season, batting .289/.370/.571 with 17 home runs and an AL-leading 68 RBI so far this year. He earned his fourth career All-Star appearance as a reserve.

The 2022 home run derby is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Reacts to Bradley Beal’s New Contract

The Wizards star’s five-year extension is worth over six times more than what the NBA legend earned in his career.

By Madison Williams7 minutes ago
Will Sean Payton coach in 2022?
Play
NFL

Payton Could Draw Interest From Three Teams After 2022 Season, per Report

In January, Payton retired after 15 years as the Saints head coach.

By Wilton Jackson20 minutes ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups.
Extra Mustard

Zion Williamson’s Coach K T-Shirt Goes Viral at Summer League

The Pelicans forward showed up in a Duke shirt and hat on Wednesday night.

By Madison Williams46 minutes ago
Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau skates without a helmet before a game.
NHL

Report: Gaudreau To Sign Seven-Year Deal With Blue Jackets

The forward reportedly took less money to head east.

By Daniel Chavkin55 minutes ago
andrew benintendi
MLB

Benintendi Among 10 Unvaccinated Royals to Miss Series in Toronto

Kansas City will be without nearly half its active roster when it takes on the Blue Jays this weekend.

By Nick Selbe2 hours ago
Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark talks with the media during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

The Big 12’s New Commissioner Knows the Score

Brett Yormark was brought in to do a much different job than his predecessor. The outsider’s ability to hit the ground running will determine if the Big 12 survives.

By Pat Forde2 hours ago
Oklahoma State wrestler AJ Ferrari wrestles an Iowa wrestler during a match.
College

Oklahoma State Wrestler Accused of Sexual Assault, No Longer on Team

AJ Ferrari, a 2021 national champion, was set to enter his junior year with the Cowboys.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan (13) during the national anthem before the game against the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Soccer

Alex Morgan Calls Out Canada Soccer After Statement by Players

She showed her support for the Canadian women’s national team.

By Joseph Salvador2 hours ago