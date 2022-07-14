Jose Ramirez Joins Loaded 2022 Home Run Derby Field

With the All-Star break just days away, the home run derby field is nearly complete following news that Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has agreed to participate in this year’s competition, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Ramírez is the seventh player in the derby, joining an already star-studded group: two-time defending champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols, Kyle Schwarber and Julio Rodríguez has all already committed to the event. That leaves one spot remaining in the field.

Ramírez is a switch-hitter, and has the chance to make history should he win this year. No switch-hitter has ever won the event outright, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs, with Rubén Sierra sharing the title with Eric Davis in 1989.

The 29-year-old Ramírez is having another stellar season, batting .289/.370/.571 with 17 home runs and an AL-leading 68 RBI so far this year. He earned his fourth career All-Star appearance as a reserve.

The 2022 home run derby is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

