Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Senate Committee Seeks Manfred’s Answers on Antitrust Exemption

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee have asked baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to explain the impact of potential legislation stripping the sport’s antitrust exemption from covering the sport’s relationship with minor league players.

Sen. Richard Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the committee, and Charles Grassley, an Iowa Republican who is the ranking minority member, sent the letter Monday and asked Manfred to respond by July 26 to a series of questions that could be a prelude to proposed legislation further limiting an exemption created by a 1922 Supreme Court decision.

“Your answers will help inform the Senate Judiciary Committee’s analysis of the necessity of this century-old exemption,” said the letter, also signed by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah.

The letter is the next step after a similar request for information the four senators sent last month to an advocacy group for minor leaguers. The executive director of the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers has recommended Congress enact legislation nullifying the application of the exemption to minor leaguers.

“We look forward to providing detailed information to the committee regarding baseball’s limited antitrust exemption and how it has provided franchise location stability at the major league level, maximized the availability of minor-league baseball for fans and quality employment opportunities for aspiring major leaguers,” the league said in a statement.

Senators asked about the potential impact of repealing 2018 legislation exempting minor league players from federal minimum wage and overtime laws—the Save America’s Pastime Act—and whether the antitrust exemption played a role in MLB’s decision in 2020 to cut minor league affiliations from a minimum of 160 to 120. They also asked whether MLB would commit to maintaining 120 affiliates when current 10-year player development license agreements expire after the 2030 season.

Advocates for Minor Leaguers said in a statement that it believes the exemption "has had dire consequences for minor league baseball players and fans. "

Major league players on 40-man rosters, including those on option to the minors, are represented by the Major League Baseball Players Association. More than 90% of the several thousand players in the minors are not unionized.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In a proposed lawsuit settlement filed Friday in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, MLB agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle alleged violations of minimum wage laws. An early estimate is that perhaps 23,000 players could share the money with an average payment of $5,000 to $5,500, and the settlement says $55.5 million will go the players’ lawyers.

Senators asked for MLB’s opinion on how its structure compares with those of the NFL, NBA and NHL, and what justifies maintaining the exemption for baseball. In the past, baseball officials have stressed the exemption allows them to prohibit teams from changing cities without MLB approval.

Senators inquired about the exemption’s impact on work stoppages—which is not at all since the Curt Flood Act of 1998 applied antitrust laws to MLB affecting the employment of major league players at the major league level.

“Please discuss the impact, if any, of the antitrust exemption on the negotiation of minor league players’ length of contract, wages, housing, or other working conditions,” they wrote. “What effect would removing the antitrust exemption have on minor league player working conditions and wages? If a more tailored approach, like extending the Curt Flood Act to cover minor league players and operations, was taken, what would be the impact? Please describe any provision of the CFA that should or should not cover minor league players and why.”

They asked about MLB’s view of the impact on minor league players of the 1922 Supreme Court decision involving the Federal League that created the exemption, of last year’s Supreme Court decision ruling the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits that colleges can offer sports stars (NCAA v. Alston) and the Justice Department’s statement of interest in a pending lawsuit filed by four minor league teams urging that “lower courts should limit the ‘baseball exemption’ to conduct that is central to the business of offering professional baseball games to the public.”

In addition, they asked about the exemption’s impact on corruption in the international amateur signing market.

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: What’s the Blueprint For Turning This Into a Rugby Country? Depends Who You Ask.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

pete-alonso-mets
MLB

MLB Home Run Derby Live Blog

Pete Alonso is the favorite to win his third straight Home Run Derby. Follow along with the SI MLB team to guide you through highlights and analysis.

By SI MLB Staff7 minutes ago
Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after hitting an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park.
Play
MLB

Juan Soto on Nationals Situation: ‘It Feels Really Uncomfortable’

The Washington outfielder is suddenly on the trade block after reportedly turning down a $440 million contract extension.

By Thomas Neumann50 minutes ago
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson forces out Cubs Nico Hoerner while trying to turn double play
Play
MLB

MLB Players Give Their Best All-Star Competition Ideas

All-Star Week should have more player competitions than just the Home Run Derby. Some All-Stars share how they’d beef up the festivities.

By Nick Selbe58 minutes ago
Lakers forward LeBron James (6) guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Anthony Davis (3) watch game action against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Staples Center.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers’ Big Three Commit to Each Other on Phone Call

James, Davis and Westbrook all reportedly got on a group call during the Summer League to commit to making it work in Los Angeles.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
AP22183608546017 (1)
Play
Extra Mustard

Cavaliers Unveil Trio of New Uniforms for 2022-23 Season

Cleveland debuted a new look on Monday as part of its brand reboot.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin walks to the podium prior to speaking to the media during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.
Extra Mustard

Lane Kiffin Signs a Fan’s Mustard Bottle at SEC Media Days

The man was wearing an LSU hat but said he was a fan of the Rebels coach.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso poses for photographs with bench coach Dave Jauss and the winners trophy following his victory in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby.
Play
MLB

The Key to Pete Alonso’s Derby Dominance Is a Nationals Employee

David Jauss is the only one Alonso wanted to pitch to him as the Mets star goes for his third straight Home Run Derby win.

By Stephanie Apstein2 hours ago
Baker Mayfield throwing a pass; Deshaun Watson at Browns training camp; Orlando Brown Jr. in ready position for a snap
Play
NFL

Panthers Added Top Players While Not Overspending on QB

Using the draft value chart, Carolina has been frugal in fixing their most important position. Plus, the latest on the Deshaun Watson settlement and franchise tag deals.

By Albert Breer2 hours ago