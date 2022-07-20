Mets ace Jacob deGrom is reportedly dealing with mild muscle soreness in his throwing shoulder, leading the team to push back his simulated game to Thursday, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

A team spokesperson told DiComo that deGrom began to feel the soreness in his right shoulder on Sunday. Although he played catch without issue, the Mets decided to delay his simulated game from Tuesday to Thursday.

The original date for the simulated game could have set deGrom up to make his return to the Mets right out of the All-Star break, in one of New York’s first two series against the Padres or the Yankees. However, the small delay will push back his 2022 debut once again after he was originally expected to be back before the midseason break.

deGrom has not pitched a Major League game since July 7, 2021 due to a host of arm-related injuries. He hasn’t taken the mound this season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula and he missed the second half of last year’s campaign due to soreness in his right elbow.

“It hasn’t been that much fun,” deGrom said after his most recent Minor League outing last Thursday, per DiComo. “I’m trying to stick to the process. I want to be up there helping the [Mets]. … With this injury, it was kind of cut and dried—‘Hey, you’ve got to take this amount of time and slowly work your way back.’ It stinks being out, but getting close now, so [I’m] definitely ready to be back up there.”

The Mets return to the field Friday at home to kick off a three-game series against the Padres.

