Blue Jays Score Third-Most Runs in Modern Era, Clobber Red Sox 28–5

The Blue Jays and Red Sox came into Friday’s game separated by just two games in the standings, but it didn’t seem like it once the game started.

Toronto defeated Boston 28–5 in Fenway Park, scoring the third-most runs in a game in the modern era, only trailing the Rangers’ 30 runs vs. Baltimore in 2007 and Boston’s 29 in 1950.

The night was highlighted by multiple Red Sox defensive miscues. In the third inning, Toronto blew the game open when a deep Raimel Tapia fly ball turned into an inside-the-park grand slam after Jarren Duran misjudged the ball in the air.

Later in the game, another catchable ball fell, this time in the infield between catcher Kevin Plawecki and third baseman Rafael Devers.

While it appeared Boston had settled things down late, the Red Sox used infielder Yolmer Sanchez to pitch the ninth inning and save some relievers. The Blue Jays tacked on a run in the final frame to cap the night at 28.

In total, Toronto scored in six straight innings and seven overall, including an 11-run fifth. They hit five home runs total: two by Danny Jansen, one by Matt Chapman, one by Teoscar Hernández and the grand slam by Tapia. While Tapia had the highlight of the night, it was Lourdes Gurriel who went 6-for-7 with five RBIs

For Boston, each of its first four pitchers allowed more runs than they recorded outs, with starter Nathan Eovaldi surrendering nine in 2.2 innings and reliever Kaleb Ort allowing eight runs to just one out.

Boston had slogged into the All-Star break, losing two straight blowouts to the Yankees. Combine those efforts with Friday night’s and the Red Sox have been outscored 55–8 in their last three games. That minus-47 run differential across three contests is the worst by any team ever in the modern era, according to ESPN.

