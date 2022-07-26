The Rays will be without centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino for the remainder of the season, the team said Monday.

Kiermaier is scheduled to undergo surgery on the labrum in his left hip early next month. Zunino is slated to have thoracic outlet syndrome surgery to repair weakness and tingling in his left shoulder.

Both players are in the final guaranteed year of their respective contracts with Tampa Bay, so it’s possible that neither will be back with the Rays in 2023.

Kiermaier, 32, is a three-time Gold Glove winner who has been out of action since July 9. He batted .281/.369/.649 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 63 games this season. The Rays can keep Kiermaier next season if they pick up a $13 million option. Otherwise, the club must play a $2.5 million buyout. He’s been with Tampa Bay for his entire 10-year MLB career.

Zunino, 31, was an All-Star for Tampa Bay last season but hasn’t played since June 9. He hit .281/.369/.649 with five homers and 16 RBIs in 36 games in his fourth year with the Rays after playing his first six MLB seasons with the Mariners. Zunino becomes a free agent at the end of this season.

