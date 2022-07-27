Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Dusty Baker Questions Barry Bonds’s Ongoing Hall of Fame Exclusion

Barry Bonds was not selected to the MLB Hall of Fame for the 10th consecutive year, and it continues to be a hot topic of conversation for those within the baseball world.

The former Giants slugger was widely regarded as a Hall of Fame caliber player before suspicion arose that he used PEDs. Yet MLB stars who played during Bonds’s career continue to wonder why one of the greatest hitters in history would continue to be excluded from the Hall of Fame. One of those stars is current Astros manager Dusty Baker.

NBC Sports’ Monty Poole spoke with Baker this week following this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony to get his thoughts on the Bonds situation.

“Same way Jeff Kent didn’t get in,” Baker said. “Same way Pete Rose doesn’t get in. Same way Roger Clemens doesn’t get in. The voters (supposedly) like guys of high character, guys with no marks or any suspicions about their reputation—or maybe it’s how you treated the media.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Even though Baker retired the same year that Bonds entered the league, Bonds was a key player on the Giants during Baker’s entire nine-year managerial tenure in San Francisco from 1993 to ’02. During that stretch, the outfielder made all but one All-Star Game and led the league in homers twice.

The three other players Baker mentioned in his response were also tied to PED controversies during their career, which has clouded their chances of making the Hall of Fame in recent years.

Despite his gaudy career statistics (most notably being the all-time leader in home runs), the Giants legend still doesn’t have a plaque in Cooperstown. It looks like the debate surrounding his eligibility for the Hall will continue to rage on.

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 26, 2022; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
NFL

Jerry Jones Issues Apology for Using Derogatory Slur

The Cowboys owner apologized for using the reference that could have been “viewed as offensive.”

By Wilton Jackson44 minutes ago
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) laughs in the dugout during the fourth inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers.
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Takes First Batting Practice Since Surgery

The Padres All-Star’s return date is still unknown, but Tuesday’s practice is a step forward.

By Madison Williams52 minutes ago
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele (11) during a United States La Liga-Serie A Cup Tour soccer match in 2019.
Extra Mustard

Barcelona’s Dembele Does Curry’s ‘Night, Night’ Celebration

The NBA star’s pose has taken over the sports world since he made it popular during this year’s playoffs.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo
NFL

Ravens’ David Ojabo Is NFL’s Only Remaining Rookie Holdout

The former Michigan linebacker is the last player from the 2022 NFL draft not to sign a contract.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz, 2022 French Grand Prix
Play
Formula1

Ferrari Addresses Carlos Sainz’s French GP Strategy Controversy

The Spaniard was in the process of overtaking Sergio Perez for third when the broadcast played the call for Sainz to pit.

By Madeline Coleman2 hours ago
Link Academy's Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. GEICO Nationals 2022: Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.) semifinal, April 1, 2022
College Basketball

Omaha Biliew Announces Commitment to Iowa State

The star forward becomes the highest ranked recruit in the Cyclones program.

By Wilton Jackson2 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13).
NBA

Report: Durant Trade Contender ‘Moving Ahead’ With Current Team

The Nets want Bam Adebayo included in a trade package, but the center isn’t eligible due to NBA salary cap rules.

By Madison Williams3 hours ago
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren
College Football

Big Ten’s Warren Details Death Threats He Received in 2020

The conference commissioner reveals he was targeted after league paused its football season.

By Thomas Neumann3 hours ago