MLB

Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz Releases Line of Cannabis Products

Fresh off of his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame, Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is now setting his sights on a new field: cannabis.

Cannabis company Rev Brands announced Wednesday that it was partnering with the Boston icon on a new line of products called “Papi Cannabis,” per CBS Boston.

“Once I embraced the flow of the flower everything changed,” Ortiz said in a statement. “Cannabis has helped me relax, sleep better, manage stress and heal physically after a lifetime of playing ball, and I look forward to sharing Papi Cannabis and my personal journey to help people understand its benefits.”

The first product under the Papi line is called “Sweet Sluggers.” They will be sold at dispensaries throughout Massachusetts.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Ortiz detailed how cannabis has helped him recover from the physical demands of his playing days.

“I’m a huge believer of medical cannabis, and the power of healing and all the stuff that comes along with it,” Ortiz said, per Cassie McGrath of Boston Business Journal. “As you guys know, I retired, like, six years ago, and cannabis has been amazing for me for my pain relief, my stress.”

