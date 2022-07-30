Skip to main content
Dodgers Trade for Cubs RP Chris Martin, per Report

The Dodgers have acquired veteran reliever Chris Martin in a trade with the Cubs in exchange for utility player Zach McKinstry ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Buster Olney first reported Martin’s involvement in the deal, while The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney shared that McKinstry would be headed back to Chicago in the swap between National League clubs.

Martin, 36, has made 34 appearances for the Cubs in his first season with the organization after spending previous parts of his career with the Rockies, Yankees, Rangers and Braves. In 31.1 innings in 2022, Martin has posted a 4.31 ERA with 40 strikeouts and just four walks. 

Since June 17, the veteran reliever has been particularly sharp, racking up a 3.29 ERA in 14 outings, according to Olney.

McKinstry, a former 2016 draft pick, has made 74 appearances for the Dodgers over the last three seasons. He saw the most action in ’21, batting .215 with seven home runs and 29 RBI in 60 games played.

Saturday’s deal will come as both teams continue to move in different directions this season. The Dodgers boast an NL-best, 67–32 record, while the Cubs find themselves at 41–58 and well out of the playoff picture as July comes to a close.

