Rays Trading for Diamondbacks OF David Peralta, per Report

The Rays are acquiring outfielder David Peralta from the Diamondbacks for minor league catcher Christian Cerda, per multiple reports.

Peralta has spent his entire career in Arizona, making his major league debut in 2014 and remaining with the team ever since. He has been around a league-average hitter in his career, but peaked in ’18 when he totaled 30 home runs and 87 RBIs, both career highs. This year, Peralta has totaled 12 home runs and 41 RBIs with a .777 OPS.

Peralta finishes his Diamondbacks career near the top of many team leaderboards, including third in total hits, third in games played and fourth in RBIs.

On the other side, Tampa Bay adds much needed power from the left-handed side. The Rays lefty hitters are in the bottom five of the league with just a .629 OPS, so they targeted Peralta specifically to hit right-handed pitching.

The Rays have also dealt with a bunch of injuries this year, as Manuel Margot, Kevin Kiermaier and Mike Zunino are out for the year, and Wander Franco is still recovering from hand surgery.

