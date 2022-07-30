Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB

Report: Padres, Cardinals Currently in Lead for Juan Soto Sweepstakes

With the trade deadline approaching, the market for Juan Soto appears to be narrowing. According to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, four teams remain in on acquiring the Nationals outfielder, with the Padres and Cardinals currently favored.

ESPN’s Buster Olney previously reported MLB executives viewed San Diego as the frontrunner for Soto.

Considering the high cost it will take to get Soto, not many teams will want to or be able to meet Washington’s demands. However, the Padres and Cardinals hold two of the deeper farm systems in the game and two of the more aggressive teams in the game. Two of St. Louis’s best players, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, were acquired through trade, while Padres general manager A.J. Preller is known for his aggressiveness.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In order to get a deal done, one team must be willing to part with several valuable players in its organization. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported last week that Washington wants “four to five top young players, a combination of prospects and major leaguers with low service time.”

More MLB Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

A football sitting in grass
More Sports

Oklahoma Schools Making Student Athletes File ‘Biological Sex Affidavits’

Oklahoma is the first state to require notarized affidavits to confirm the birth gender of athletes.

By Mike McDaniel5 minutes ago
Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy.
NFL

Lincoln Riley Says He Never Worried About Kyler Murray’s Work Ethic

The USC coach voiced his support for his former quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel39 minutes ago
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a pitch in a game.
Play
MLB

Musgrove, Padres ‘Close’ to Contract Extension Agreement, per Reports

The San Diego pitcher is in the middle of an All-Star season.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks with media at Pac-12 media day.
College Football

Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face

The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Kmaru Usman flexes at a weigh-in before a UFC fight.
MMA

Report: UFC Champ Usman to Appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The defending welterweight champion is the newest Marvel cast member.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The league’s review surrounds James Harden’s contract and subsequent free agency signings for the 76ers this summer, per the report from ESPN.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo claps his hands during a match.
Soccer

Ronaldo Seems to Confirm United Return: ‘Sunday, the King Plays’

The superstar forward teased his return on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago