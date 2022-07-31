Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez is awaiting results on x-rays after getting hit on the hand by a 97 MPH fastball Saturday night. He played most of the rest of the game, but exited in the ninth inning to get tests done to see if there is any damage.

Seattle ultimately defeated the Astros when Abraham Toro, who pinch-hit for Rodríguez in the final inning, hit a two-run single off Ryan Pressly to give Seattle a 5-4 lead.

After the game, manager Scott Servais said the team is hoping nothing is broken in Rodríguez’s right hand.

“We'll pray that it's not broken,” he said, via Alyssa Charlston. “Back of the hand injury, he was not comfortable holding a bat so we'll wait and see.”

If Rodríguez has to miss time, Jarred Kelenic is a candidate to replace him on the active roster.

Rodríguez has been a revelation for the Mariners, totaling 18 home runs and 57 RBIs with 21 stolen bases and an .816 OPS in his rookie season with Seattle. He represented the team at the All-Star Game and is trying to lead the Mariners to their first playoff appearance since 2001.

More MLB Coverage: