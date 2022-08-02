Atlanta has reportedly made a pair of late-night acquisitions on the eve of the trade deadline.

The Braves are adding starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Astros, according to KRIV’s Mark Berman, and outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In return, Atlanta is reportedly sending reliever Will Smith to Houston and minor-league pitcher Kris Anglin to Detroit.

Atlanta and Houston, who faced off in last year’s World Series, are both dealing from positions of strength in their trade. The Astros rotation has recorded a 3.18 ERA, the best mark in the AL, and is also ranked first in the majors in Fangraphs’ version of WAR. The Braves bullpen is a top-five unit by ERA and the second-best in the majors by fWAR. The Astros and Braves also rank first and second, respectively, in overall pitching fWAR.

Odorizzi has recorded a 3.75 ERA in 12 starts for Houston this season, striking out 46 hitters and allowing just five home runs in 60 innings. He’s making $5 million this season and has a $6.5 million 2023 player option.

Smith has logged a 4.38 ERA in 41 games, collecting five saves with 41 strikeouts and seven homers allowed in 37 innings. While serving as Atlanta’s closer last year, he allowed zero runs in 11 innings during Atlanta’s playoff run, making him the second reliever to ever go complete at least 11 shutout innings in a single postseason. But he was usurped by offseason signee Kenley Jansen and fell in Atlanta’s bullpen pecking order as the season went on. He’s earning $13 million in the final year of his contract.

The Braves had reportedly been looking for outfield help in the wake of Adam Duvall’s season-ending wrist injury. They get it in the form of Grossman, who has overall struggled at the plate this year with a .205/.313/.282 slash line, but has posted a stellar .364/.479/.520 line against left-handed pitchers. He’ll likely be used in a platoon role in Atlanta while earning a prorated amount of his $5 million salary before entering free agency in the offseason.

Anglin was Atlanta’s 16th-round pick in the ’21 draft. He’s posted a 4.64 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings across rookie ball and Single A this season.

