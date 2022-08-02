Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MLB
San Diego Padres Making Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline
San Diego Padres Making Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline

Braves Acquire Astros SP Jake Odorizzi, Tigers OF Robbie Grossman, per Reports

Atlanta has reportedly made a pair of late-night acquisitions on the eve of the trade deadline.

The Braves are adding starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Astros, according to KRIV’s Mark Berman, and outfielder Robbie Grossman from the Tigers, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In return, Atlanta is reportedly sending reliever Will Smith to Houston and minor-league pitcher Kris Anglin to Detroit.

Atlanta and Houston, who faced off in last year’s World Series, are both dealing from positions of strength in their trade. The Astros rotation has recorded a 3.18 ERA, the best mark in the AL, and is also ranked first in the majors in Fangraphs’ version of WAR. The Braves bullpen is a top-five unit by ERA and the second-best in the majors by fWAR. The Astros and Braves also rank first and second, respectively, in overall pitching fWAR. 

Odorizzi has recorded a 3.75 ERA in 12 starts for Houston this season, striking out 46 hitters and allowing just five home runs in 60 innings. He’s making $5 million this season and has a $6.5 million 2023 player option.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Smith has logged a 4.38 ERA in 41 games, collecting five saves with 41 strikeouts and seven homers allowed in 37 innings. While serving as Atlanta’s closer last year, he allowed zero runs in 11 innings during Atlanta’s playoff run, making him the second reliever to ever go complete at least 11 shutout innings in a single postseason. But he was usurped by offseason signee Kenley Jansen and fell in Atlanta’s bullpen pecking order as the season went on. He’s earning $13 million in the final year of his contract.

The Braves had reportedly been looking for outfield help in the wake of Adam Duvall’s season-ending wrist injury. They get it in the form of Grossman, who has overall struggled at the plate this year with a .205/.313/.282 slash line, but has posted a stellar .364/.479/.520 line against left-handed pitchers. He’ll likely be used in a platoon role in Atlanta while earning a prorated amount of his $5 million salary before entering free agency in the offseason.

Anglin was Atlanta’s 16th-round pick in the ’21 draft. He’s posted a 4.64 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings across rookie ball and Single A this season.

More MLB Trade Deadline Coverage:

Making Sense of the Puzzling Josh Hader Trade
Everything You Need to Know Before the MLB Trade Deadline
Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions
The Weirdest Baseball Trades Ever
With Luis Castillo Trade, Mariners Are Aiming for October Run

Breaking
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves
Houston Astros
Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers

YOU MAY LIKE

May 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals Acquire LHP Jose Quintana From Pirates

St. Louis added some needed depth to its bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

By Jelani Scott11 minutes ago
Greg Norman: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Tiger Woods: Gerald Herbert/AP
Golf

Greg Norman: Tiger Woods Rejected at Least $700M From LIV Golf

Norman previously said the legendary golfer turned down a “mind-blowingly enormous” offer to join the tour.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini (16) takes a curtain call following his two-run, inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards.
Play
MLB

Orioles Offer a Cruel Reminder That Their Rebuild Isn’t Over Yet

Trey Mancini was the Orioles’ most beloved figure of their ruthless teardown. His trade to the Astros shows Baltimore doesn’t believe it can contend just yet.

By Nick Selbe1 hour ago
Apr 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Vazquez On Red Sox Trading Him to Astros: ‘It’s a Business’

The veteran catcher received word of the move shortly before Boston’s road game against Houston on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott2 hours ago
Jun 28, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Play
MLB

Frankie Montas Trade Puts the Yankees Closer to the World Series

New York added the best available starting pitcher and improved its bullpen without giving away its best prospects.

By Emma Baccellieri4 hours ago
Rams receiver Van Jefferson (12) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University.
NFL

Van Jefferson to Undergo Knee Surgery, Sean McVay Says

It will be a “minor surgery” for a “little tweak,” the coach said.

By Joseph Salvador4 hours ago
rick pitino
College Basketball

Report: NCAA Alleges Rick Pitino Authorized Bribery of Recruit

The NCAA accused Pitino of signing off on a $100,000 payment to the father of former recruit Brian Bowen.

By Nick Selbe4 hours ago
Cowboys receiver James Washington (83) carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Play
NFL

Cowboys’ James Washington Suffers Broken Foot, per Report

The 26-year-old wideout signed a one-year deal with Dallas this offseason.

By Nick Selbe8 hours ago