Cardinals Acquire LHP Jose Quintana From Pirates

The Cardinals have added some needed depth to its bullpen ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

St. Louis is acquiring Pirates left-hander José Quintana, the club announced Monday night. Righty reliever Chris Stratton will also be on the move to St. Louis, while the Pirates will receive pitcher Johan Oviedo and touted third base/first base prospect Malcolm Nuñez.

The move bolsters the Cardinals’ starting rotation after Jack Flaherty (shoulder) landed on the 60-day injured list, and Steven Matz suffered a torn left MCL last month. The club has won six of its last 10 games and enters August with a 54–48 record, slotting them three games behind the Brewers (57–45) for first place in the NL Central.

An All-Star with the White Sox in 2016, Quintana, 33, joined the Pirates on a one-year, $2 million deal in November after spending time with the Giants and Angels in ’21. He went 3–5 with a 3.50 ERA in 20 starts this season, striking out 89 batters and walking 31 in 103 innings pitched.

Quintana, an 11-year veteran, debuted in ’12 and spent his first five years with the White Sox before getting traded to the Cubs in ’17 in a deal involving Eloy Jiménez.

