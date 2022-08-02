The Dodgers are acquiring outfielder Joey Gallo from the Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter, as first reported by Pat Ragazzo of Inside the Mets.

Multiple reports confirmed the deal, paving the way for Gallo to swap out his Yankee pinstripes for Dodger blue.

Gallo will depart the Bronx after spending just over a year with the Yankees following an All-Star caliber stint with the Rangers to start the 2021 season. The 28-year-old lefty slugger arrived in New York last July via trade with hefty expectations placed upon him, but never quite lived up to the billing.

In 140 games with the Yankees, Gallo hit .159/.282/.339 with 25 homers and 194 strikeouts.

Gallo will hope for a fresh start with the first-place Dodgers, who have an NL-best 69–33 record as of Tuesday. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, L.A. will pay the remainder of Gallo’s 2022 salary in the trade.

In exchange for the veteran slugger, New York will receive Beeter, a former second-round pick and the No. 15-ranked player in the Dodgers’ farm system, according to FanGraphs. The 23-year-old has made 18 appearances in Double-A this season, posting a 5.75 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched.

More MLB Trade Deadline Coverage:

• Making Sense of the Puzzling Josh Hader Trade

• Everything You Need to Know Before the MLB Trade Deadline

• Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions

• The Weirdest Baseball Trades Ever

• With Luis Castillo Trade, Mariners Are Aiming for October Run