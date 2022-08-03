Skip to main content
Legendary Dodgers Broadcaster Vin Scully Dead at Age 94
Sports World Pays Tribute to Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully

Los Angeles Dodgers
Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, who called Dodgers games for over six decades, died Tuesday at the age of 94, the team announced.

Scully began his career with the Dodgers in 1950, when the team was still in Brooklyn and remained in his role when the franchise moved across the country to Los Angeles in 1958. His unique broadcasting style–solo, without an analyst as a partner—quickly endeared himself to the fans and local community, and also allowed him to grow into a baseball icon nationwide.

“He was the voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. He was their conscience, their poet laureate, capturing their beauty and chronicling their glory from Jackie Robinson to Sandy Koufax, Kirk Gibson to Clayton Kershaw,” the Dodgers said in a statement. “Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers—and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all Los Angeles.”

Scully’s final season with the team came in 2016, when he was 89. He walked away from the game to much fanfare, as figures from around the world of sports celebrated his immense impact on the broadcasting profession and the game of baseball. 

Following Scully’s death, tributes to his greatness poured in from fans, media members and athletes alike, all of whom wanted to share how the legendary voice of the Dodgers had affected their lives simply by welcoming them into his broadcast.

