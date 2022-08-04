Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was designated for assignment Thursday, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams.

Bradley, 32, rejoined Boston in 2022 after spending the ’21 season in Milwaukee. He has struggled at the plate so far this year, posting a .578 OPS in 91 games. Bradley will now be released, placed on waivers or assigned to Triple-A Worcester.

The 2011 first-round pick became a familiar face in Boston over the last decade. Bradley spent each of his first eight MLB seasons with the Red Sox, registering an All-Star appearance in ’16. He also was named ALCS MVP in ’18 before the Red Sox went on to defeat the Dodgers in the World Series.

It’s been a difficult 2022 season for the Red Sox. Boston enters Thursday last in the AL East at 53–53, now 17 games behind New York for the division lead.

