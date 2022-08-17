Fans Receive Ban From Nationals Park After Exchange With Willson Contreras

Two fans received a five-year ban from Nationals Park after Tuesday night’s incident with Willson Contreras, according to the Chicago Tribune.

During the 10th inning, the Cubs catcher hit a go-ahead sac fly. But as he made his way back to the dugout, he ended up in a heated verbal exchange with a fan in the stands, and at least one fan in a Nationals jersey was reportedly escorted out of the seating area behind home plate.

Wilson told reporters after the game, “If somebody tried to mess up my family, they’re going to (have to go through) me first. Whatever they said, it wasn’t healthy. It was not right.”

He did not go into specifics about what was said but did comment that the individual was Latino and speaking Spanish. He added, “What he said got under my skin. We’re speaking the same language. I know what he means.”

More MLB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Joe Burrow and the New Normal