On Tuesday, Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler revealed that he had undergone Tommy John surgery, officially ending his 2022 season. Buehler made the announcement via an Instagram post, writing for the caption: “Tommy John Round 2 let’s roll. See ya when I see ya @Dodgers.”

The announcement comes a week after the team revealed that Buehler would need season-ending surgery on his right elbow, though it did not specify at the time that the procedure would be Tommy John surgery. It’s the second time in Buehler’s career that he’s had Tommy John, as he went under the knife for the first time shortly after he was drafted by the Dodgers in 2015.

Buehler, 28, hadn’t pitched since June 10 but was expected to return for the stretch run and postseason prior to last week’s announcement. A two-time All-Star, Buehler went 6–3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts this season, striking out 58 batters in 65 innings. After debuting in 2017, Buehler shined as a rookie in ’18, going 8–5 with a 2.62 ERA and finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. From ’18 to ’21, Buehler posted a 39–13 record with a 2.82 ERA, twice finishing in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting.

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is currently on the injured list, but the team received a boost to its rotation with the return of Dustin May, who also underwent Tommy John surgery. May pitched five shutout innings with nine strikeouts against the Marlins on Saturday, his first big-league start since May 1, 2021.

