Giancarlo Stanton will return to the Yankees lineup in a matter of a few days.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that Stanton is doing outfield work. If everything goes well, Boone says the five-time All-Star will play in the Yankees’ first matchup of a four-game series against the Athletics on Thursday.

Stanton has not played since July 26 when he was placed on the team’s injured list with tendinitis in his left Achilles tendon. With Stanton absent from the lineup, the Yankees (75–48) have struggled tremendously, having gone 9–17 in their last 26 games. However, New York remains eight games ahead of the Rays and eight and a half ahead of the Blue Jays in the AL East.

Over the weekend, Stanton appeared in two rehab games for Double A Somerset as a designated hitter. Stanton has hit 24 home runs and racked up 61 RBIs with an .807 OPS through 80 games.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Yankees coverage, go to Inside The Pinstripes.