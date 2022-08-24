Remorseful Tatis Jr. Apologizes for Suspension: ‘I Have Failed’

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since his 80-game suspension for a positive performance-enhancing drug test. He apologized for his mistakes and took responsibility for his actions, saying that his dreams have turned into his “worst nightmares.”

“There’s no other one to blame than myself. I haven’t made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year,” Tatis said, per ESPN. “I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken.”

Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, which is on the league’s banned substances list. In the wake of his suspension, the Padres released a statement saying they were “surprised and extremely disappointed” to learn of the star shortstop’s positive test.

When news of the suspension broke, Tatis said that he had accidentally taken the substance to treat ringworm. On Tuesday, he clarified that statement, saying that the substance that he took was meant to treat a skin condition that he had been dealing with for an extended time.

“There is no one else to blame but myself. I made a mistake,” Tatis said. “I’m truly sorry. I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I have failed. I’m going to remember what this feels like, and I’m not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love that I have to recover. I have a lot of work to do, it will be a very long process. I’m learning, I’m maturing.”

Tatis had been nearing a return from the injured list prior to his positive test. On Tuesday, he said that he will undergo shoulder surgery as soon as possible. It’s unclear exactly what his shoulder injury is, but he’s missed time because of it in the past and even moved to the outfield to limit the demands on the joint at shortstop.

The Padres will have Tatis on the restricted list for the final 48 games of the 2022 regular season, and any postseason games will count toward his suspension. The remainder of his punishment will be served during the ’23 campaign.

More MLB Coverage: