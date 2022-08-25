Three days after getting released following his inspiring MLB debut, Mets pitcher Nate Fisher will reportedly get the chance to keep living out his dream in the near future.

Fisher, who was cut on Monday roughly 24 hours after tossing three scoreless innings against the Phillies, cleared waivers Thursday and will stay with the club after being designated for assignment, per Jacob Resnick of MLB Pipeline. The 26-year-old lefty’s effort became the talk of the sports world Sunday after fans learned Fisher worked as a banker at the First National Bank of Omaha just prior to returning to baseball last year.

After splitting time in the Mets system this year, Fisher appeared in his first MLB game in the seventh inning of New York’s series finale against Philadelphia. The reliever came on in place of debuting starter José Butto and recorded a trio of shutout frames while allowing one hit in an eventual 10–9 win. Fisher also struck out one batter and walked two.

An undrafted prospect out of Nebraska in 2019, Fisher defied the odds and earned a spot in the big leagues two years after taking time away from the game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The former Mariners prospect left baseball to explore finance in ’20 before re-joining Seattle, where he previously pitched 12 games at Single-A, last summer.

Fisher later arrived in the Big Apple after signing a minor league deal with the Mets last November. Prior to his call-up, Fisher went 0–1 with a 3.77 ERA in 12 games with Double-A Binghamton, and 1–2 with a 3.12 ERA in 12 games with Triple-A Syracuse.

