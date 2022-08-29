Reds first baseman Joey Votto confirmed that he plans to return to Cincinnati in 2023 after undergoing season-ending rotator cuff surgery earlier this month, according to Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The 38-year-old veteran, who has one guaranteed year remaining on his contract with the Reds, maintained that he feels staying with the team until the end of his career is a “priority.”

“I’d like to have a strong finish to my career and be proud,” Votto said, per Goldsmith.

Votto underwent successful surgery earlier this month to repair a torn rotator cuff in his left shoulder, the team announced. Though the procedure will keep him out for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, the Reds expect Votto to be back in time for the start of spring training.

“My focus from today moving forward is just getting Joey back by spring training,” Reds manager David Bell said. “I know he’ll be in good hands and he has to heal and all that, but I know he’s going to work really hard to get back next year. I know he’s already thinking that way and excited about it, and I am too. Now everything is behind him, and he can look forward to spring training 2023.”

Votto, a six-time All-Star and former National League MVP, appeared to be feeling the effects of his shoulder injury this season before it was announced he would need surgery. He ended the year going hitless in his last 22 at-bats, which marked the longest such streak of his career, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

In 91 games this season, Votto slashed .205/.319/.370 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs.