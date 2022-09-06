Red Sox Agree to Contract Extension With Kiké Hernandez
With the Red Sox toiling in last place in the American League East, the focus in Boston has already shifted to the 2023 season. On Monday, the team made a move to ensure a key piece is back in the fold for next year.
The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with center fielder Kiké Hernandez, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hernandez originally signed with Boston on a two-year, $14 million deal prior to the 2020 season, and was set to become a free agent this winter.
Hernandez has missed considerable time this season with a hip injury, playing in only 68 games. He’s had his worst offensive season since 2016, posting a .219/.283/.354 slash line with just six home runs. After years playing in a super-utility role, Hernandez has developed into a strong defensive center fielder, playing that position the vast majority of the time.
Hernandez was much better in his first season with Boston, hitting 20 home runs with a .786 OPS in 134 games before going 20-for-49 (.408) during the team’s run to the ALCS. He owns a career .900 OPS in the playoffs in 69 games with the Red Sox and Dodgers.
