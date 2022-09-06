With the Red Sox toiling in last place in the American League East, the focus in Boston has already shifted to the 2023 season. On Monday, the team made a move to ensure a key piece is back in the fold for next year.

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension with center fielder Kiké Hernandez, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Hernandez originally signed with Boston on a two-year, $14 million deal prior to the 2020 season, and was set to become a free agent this winter.

Hernandez has missed considerable time this season with a hip injury, playing in only 68 games. He’s had his worst offensive season since 2016, posting a .219/.283/.354 slash line with just six home runs. After years playing in a super-utility role, Hernandez has developed into a strong defensive center fielder, playing that position the vast majority of the time.

Hernandez was much better in his first season with Boston, hitting 20 home runs with a .786 OPS in 134 games before going 20-for-49 (.408) during the team’s run to the ALCS. He owns a career .900 OPS in the playoffs in 69 games with the Red Sox and Dodgers.

More MLB Coverage:

• Five Things to Follow in the Five Weeks Before the MLB Playoffs

• Inside Trayce Thompson’s Journey Back to the Dodgers

• MLB Power Rankings: Seattle Is Climbing Out of Playoff Drought

• Albert Pujols Is Writing the Perfect Ending to His Legendary Career

• How the Orioles Became the Most Unlikely MLB Playoff Contender