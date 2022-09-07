Mets Add Max Scherzer to Injured List With Left Side ‘Fatigue’

Mets ace Max Scherzer left his last start on Saturday with what he described as “fatigue” on his left side after five innings. He previously missed time with an oblique strain on the same side, and now, the Mets have added him to the injured list.

As a result, he is set to miss his next scheduled start on Friday, when the Mets travel to face the Marlins. The news comes at the worst possible time for New York, which entered September with the easiest remaining schedule in baseball on paper, but has struggled to take advantage thus far.

After taking two of three from the Dodgers last week, the Mets lost a pair of games to the struggling Nationals at home, including a Sept. 3 game that Scherzer departed after five innings. On Tuesday, the team was drubbed by another last-place team, the Pirates, 8–2. Meanwhile, the Braves continue to surge and have tied up the NL East race with both teams at 85–51.

Scherzer has put together another strong season in his first year with the Mets, with a 2.26 ERA in 127.2 innings pitched.

New York will look to get back in the win column with a Wednesday doubleheader against Pittsburgh, before a three-game weekend series in Miami.

More MLB Coverage:

For more New York Mets coverage, go to Inside The Mets.