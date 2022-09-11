undefined star Albert Pujols hit his 696th career home run Saturday night to tie Alex Rodriguez for the fourth-most home runs in MLB history.

The latest dinger, his 17th of the season, came in the top of the sixth inning of a road game against the undefined, then tying the score 3–3. It traveled an estimated 418 feet into left field at PNC Park.

Pujols, who has said he still plans to retire after this season despite his home-run chase, is now four home runs away from joining the 700 club—Barry Bonds (762), Henry Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

