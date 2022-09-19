Yankees’ John Sterling Adds to Road Schedule Amid Aaron Judge HR Chase

Whenever Aaron Judge sets the Yankees home run record, John Sterling wants to be on the call. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports Yankees radio voice John Sterling will officially be on the call for every remaining Yankees game in preparation for the milestone.

Sterling had initially dialed his schedule back this year by doing fewer road games and was expected to have next week’s Yankees series in Toronto off with Ryan Ruocco filling in. However, with Judge chasing history, Sterling wants to make sure he is on the call for every Judge home run the rest of the way.

Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs on Sunday vs. Milwaukee to sit just two away from Maris’s all-time Yankees and American League record. This week, the Yankees play six games at home before the short three-game road trip to Toronto. Considering the pace that Judge is on, he will most likely break the record by that series.

Considering that no Yankee has come close to this record in 61 years and that Sterling is known as the voice of the Yankees, it is understandable that he wants to call the historic moment.

