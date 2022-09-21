Buck Showalter on Plan for Mets’ Record HBP Ball: ‘It Would Be Obscene to Tell You’

During Wednesday’s Mets–Brewers game, New York second baseman Luis Guillorme was hit by a pitch, marking the 106th time this season a Mets player was plunked.

Mets center fielder Mark Canha was hit by two pitches earlier in the game, both times by Brewers starter Adrian Houser.

The pitch that hit Guillorme, though, broke the modern MLB era record for most HBPs for a single team in a season.

The ball, thrown by Brewers reliever Jake Cousins, was then tossed to Mets manager Buck Showalter in the dugout. Apparently, Showalter wanted to keep a piece of the team’s history.

When asked after the game what he plans to do with the ball, Showalter had to crack a joke.

“It would be obscene to tell you what I was going to do with it,” Showalter joked. “No, I haven’t even thought about it, to be honest with you. I gave it to the hitting coaches. They can do what they want with it.

Wednesday’s 6–0 loss marked the eighth time this season that Mets players have been hit by a pitch at least three times in a game.

With 11 more games left on New York’s schedule, there’s still time for a few more Mets to earn a bruise for a free trip to first base.

