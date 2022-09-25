Marlins, Manager Don Mattingly to Part Ways After Season, per Report

After the MLB season ends, the Marlins will have a new manager. Marlins insider Craig Mish reports Miami and manager Don Mattingly have “mutually agreed” that Mattingly will not manage the team after this year.

After five winning seasons as the Dodgers manager, Mattingly took over the Marlins in 2016 and is by far the winningest manager in franchise history with 437 wins. His seven years as manager is three more than any other manager in team history. In those seven seasons with Mattingly at the helm, though, Miami has endured six losing seasons.

The lone winning season came in 2020, when the Marlins went 31-29 in the shortened 60-game season. That year, Miami also reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and beat the Cubs in the wild-card round to advance to the NLDS.

However, with higher expectations over the past two years, Mattingly and the Marlins failed to build off that momentum. If Miami loses one more game this year, it will have lost 90 games in back-to-back years and four of the past five seasons.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, Mattingly felt he needed to “take a break,” even though he isn’t planning to retire from managing.

“Time for a new voice,” Mattingly said, via Heyman. “We agreed on that.”

A new manager in Miami means Kim Ng will make her first managerial hire since taking over as general manager in 2021.

