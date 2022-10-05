Skip to main content
Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Home Run, Passing Roger Maris for Most in a Season in American League
Atlanta Braves
San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
Houston Astros
New York Mets
Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Guardians
Toronto Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners
Tampa Bay Rays
When play began on Tuesday, the 10 teams that qualified for the postseason were already known. Now, the playoff matchups are set.

With the Braves’ National League East-clinching win over the Marlins and the Mariners and Padres also winning, all six seeds in each league are set. The Dodgers and Braves will receive first-round byes in the NL, while the Astros and Yankees get byes in the AL.

The wild-card round will kick off on Friday, with four games scheduled in what should be a fun day filled with wall-to-wall baseball. The series will be best-of-three, with the top seed hosting all three games. The winners will advance to the divisional series, which will begin on Oct. 11.

Check out the full playoff bracket below:

National League

Wild-card round

  • Phillies @ Cardinals
  • Padres @ Mets

NLDS

  • Cardinals/Phillies @ Braves
  • Mets/Padres @ Dodgers

American League

Wild-card round

  • Rays @ Guardians
  • Mariners @ Blue Jays

ALDS

  • Guardians/Rays @ Yankees
  • Blue Jays/Mariners @ Astros

