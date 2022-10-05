When play began on Tuesday, the 10 teams that qualified for the postseason were already known. Now, the playoff matchups are set.

With the Braves’ National League East-clinching win over the Marlins and the Mariners and Padres also winning, all six seeds in each league are set. The Dodgers and Braves will receive first-round byes in the NL, while the Astros and Yankees get byes in the AL.

The wild-card round will kick off on Friday, with four games scheduled in what should be a fun day filled with wall-to-wall baseball. The series will be best-of-three, with the top seed hosting all three games. The winners will advance to the divisional series, which will begin on Oct. 11.

Check out the full playoff bracket below:

National League

Wild-card round

Phillies @ Cardinals

Padres @ Mets

NLDS

Cardinals/Phillies @ Braves

Mets/Padres @ Dodgers

American League

Wild-card round

Rays @ Guardians

Mariners @ Blue Jays

ALDS

Guardians/Rays @ Yankees

Blue Jays/Mariners @ Astros

