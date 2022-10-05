MLB Playoff Picture Finalized on Wild Tuesday Night
When play began on Tuesday, the 10 teams that qualified for the postseason were already known. Now, the playoff matchups are set.
With the Braves’ National League East-clinching win over the Marlins and the Mariners and Padres also winning, all six seeds in each league are set. The Dodgers and Braves will receive first-round byes in the NL, while the Astros and Yankees get byes in the AL.
The wild-card round will kick off on Friday, with four games scheduled in what should be a fun day filled with wall-to-wall baseball. The series will be best-of-three, with the top seed hosting all three games. The winners will advance to the divisional series, which will begin on Oct. 11.
Check out the full playoff bracket below:
National League
Wild-card round
- Phillies @ Cardinals
- Padres @ Mets
NLDS
- Cardinals/Phillies @ Braves
- Mets/Padres @ Dodgers
American League
Wild-card round
- Rays @ Guardians
- Mariners @ Blue Jays
ALDS
- Guardians/Rays @ Yankees
- Blue Jays/Mariners @ Astros
