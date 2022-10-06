Albert Pujols Makes Definitive Statement on Whether He’s Retiring

Before the 2022 season started, Albert Pujols announced that this would be his last year in professional baseball and his storied career would finally come to an end. And now with its final chapter just a few pages away with the Cardinals entering the postseason, he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“This is how I want my career to end—with the fans, with the city, in the postseason,” Pujols told ESPN on a recent morning in San Diego. “Man, I wouldn’t change a thing.”

St. Louis won the NL Central with a 93–69 record and will start their hunt for a World Series on Friday when they host the Phillies in a best-of-three wild-card series. Pujols helped the Cardinals win two World Series during his first stint with the team when he started his legendary career and from the sound of things, it appears he feels like he has one more in him. But that’s it.

“I can tell you that I can put my mind into next year and prepare myself and I can still play two or three more years if I want to,” Pujols told ESPN. “But I’m tired. I’m done. This is it. This is where Albert Pujols’s career ends.”

The game is scheduled for 2:07 p.m. ET on ABC.

