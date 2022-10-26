Longtime Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright is not done just yet. The 41-year-old will return for the 2023 season, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

This past season, both Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols went on their farewell tour and although it was never officially announced, there was speculation Wainwright would retire alongside his longtime teammates. The trio won the 2006 World Series together. Wainwright received a ring for the '11 World Series despite missing the whole season with injury.

In 2022, he finished with a 3.71 ERA after he went 11–12 on the season. Additionally, with him returning for his 18th season in St. Louis, he’ll have a chance to pursue a 200th career win and look to tie the all-time record for second-most wins as a Cardinals pitcher at 210. As of now, Wainwright sits at 195 career wins.

The three-time All-Star has a 195–117 record and a 3.38 ERA for his career.

